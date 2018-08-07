CLOSE
Entertainment News
Entertainment News

Labor Day Is Looking Lit: Pusha T, Tekashi 6ix9ine, & More Added To Made In America Line Up

This is gonna be a weekend to remember

Bape NYC Store Anniversary

Source: Soul Brother / Hennessy / Soul Brother / Hennessy

The 2018 Made in America Festival is only a few weeks away, and the fest have added some last-minute additions to the already stacked lineup that has excitement at an all time high.

The festival announced on Tuesday that Pusha T, Tekashi 6ix9ineLil Skies and Daniel Caesar will all be joining the likes of Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Meek Mill at the Philadelphia concert. Over the Labor Day weekend, a plethora of huge hip-hop artists will take the stage, also including appearances from Rich The Kid, Lil B, and more.

This weekend is going to be one for the history books, but it took some back-and-forth for the festival to come to fruition in its longtime home of Philadelphia this year. The event, which was founded by Jay-Z in 2012, was reportedly trying to get moved to a different location by the mayor of Philly. In response, Jay-Z wrote an emotional editorial questioning whether the mayor’s decision was racially motivated, and laying out the economic and cultural successes the festival has brought to the city over the years.

The mayor himself spoke out about the conflict with Jay Z, calling the dispute an “unfortunate misunderstanding” after Roc Nation announced a few days later that the event would remain in its founding city.

“The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia—the birthplace of our country—and I’m optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event,” Mayor Kenney said in a statement.

All things considered–especially with Meek Mill performing in his hometown once again–Made In America is absolutely the place to be this Labor Day weekend

 

Labor Day Is Looking Lit: Pusha T, Tekashi 6ix9ine, & More Added To Made In America Line Up was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

