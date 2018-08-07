CLOSE
Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s Name Back In The Game

San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins

Source: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery / Getty

Colin Kaepernick made headlines when EA Sports treated his name like a curse word in the new Madden NFL ’19. After apologizing profusely for scrubbing his entire existence from the game, EA Sports has officially fixed the “mistake.”

Big Sean‘s verse on the Madden ’19 soundtrack has now been corrected and includes the proper lyrics, minus any actual curse words. Listen below and if you missed the receipts that show Kaep was originally been excluded, click here.

Still, we’re all wondering…

colin Kaepernick

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

6 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Madden ’19 Update: EA Sports Puts Colin Kaepernick’s Name Back In The Game was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

