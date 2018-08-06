Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

As we zoom in closer to the new NFL season, the Panthers are geared up and ready to go all the way but there’s one former Panther who thinks different of the team.

Former wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t hold anything back when it came to the Carolina Panthers as a whole and particularly Quarterback Cam Newton and his passing abilities. In an interview, with The Athletic, Benjamin said,

“looking back on it, I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else. I should’ve never went to Carolina.”

Benjamin was traded to the Buffalo Bills last season for two draft picks after struggling with the team earlier this year.

Panthers Tight End Greg Olsen took up for his teammates by responding to Benjamin’s comments during training camp this past Sunday, mentioning that the wide receiver was a good teammate and it sucks to be traded but Olsen disagrees with Benjamin making his feelings known to the public.

"Everyone feels how they feel. Obviously, you know how I feel and how we feel about Cam. And that's really all that matters." pic.twitter.com/c6djxi1Pww — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) August 5, 2018

The Carolina Panthers kick off their preseason against the Buffalo Bills this Thursday at 7p EST!

Former Carolina Panther Rips The Team And Cam Newton: ‘I Never Should’ve Went To Carolina.’ was originally published on oldschool1053.com