Former Carolina Panther Rips The Team And Cam Newton: ‘I Never Should’ve Went To Carolina.’

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!
As we zoom in closer to the new NFL season, the Panthers are geared up and ready to go all the way but there’s one former Panther who thinks different of the team.
Former wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t hold anything back when it came to the Carolina Panthers as a whole and particularly Quarterback Cam Newton and his passing abilities. In an interview, with The Athletic, Benjamin said,
“looking back on it, I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else. I should’ve never went to Carolina.”
Follow Us On Twitter: Follow @1053rnb
Benjamin was traded to the Buffalo Bills last season for two draft picks after struggling with the team earlier this year.
Panthers Tight End Greg Olsen took up for his teammates by responding to Benjamin’s comments during training camp this past Sunday, mentioning that the wide receiver was a good teammate and it sucks to be traded but Olsen disagrees with Benjamin making his feelings known to the public.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter:[sailthru_widget fields=”email” sailthru_list=”subscribers”]
The Carolina Panthers kick off their preseason against the Buffalo Bills this Thursday at 7p EST!
The Latest:
- POLL: Today Is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
- Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Natural, Hair Is Frowned Upon In Hollywood
- Black Moms Matter: What Would You Do If Your Child Sent Explicit Photos
- Jacque Reid: What Black Women Need To Know In The Work Place
- Shaun King’s Family Is Being Investigated Due To ‘A Completely Bogus False Report’
- Huggy Lowdown Thank You Obama
- New Bae Alert? Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating Socialite Unik Ernest
- Morning Minute: No Honor Among Thieves
- Top Of The Morning: Tom Needs A New Suit
- ‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To An Eggplant-Themed Peep Show
Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl
Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl
1. Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis1 of 44
2. Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis2 of 44
3. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton3 of 44
4. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton4 of 44
5. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton5 of 44
6. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton6 of 44
7. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton7 of 44
8. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton8 of 44
9. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton9 of 44
10. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton10 of 44
11. Carolina Panthers Roman Harper11 of 44
12. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman12 of 44
13. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman13 of 44
14. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman14 of 44
15. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl15 of 44
16. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl16 of 44
17. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl17 of 44
18. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl18 of 44
19. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl19 of 44
20. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl20 of 44
21. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl21 of 44
22. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl22 of 44
23. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl23 of 44
24. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl24 of 44
25. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl25 of 44
26. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl26 of 44
27. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl27 of 44
28. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl28 of 44
29. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl29 of 44
30. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl30 of 44
31. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl31 of 44
32. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl32 of 44
33. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl33 of 44
34. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl34 of 44
35. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl35 of 44
36. Carolina Panthers Depart For Super Bowl36 of 44
37. Carolina Panthers Josh Norman37 of 44
38. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton38 of 44
39. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton39 of 44
40. 1454278381362740 of 44
41. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton41 of 44
42. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton42 of 44
43. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton43 of 44
44. Carolina Panthers Cam Newton44 of 44
Former Carolina Panther Rips The Team And Cam Newton: ‘I Never Should’ve Went To Carolina.’ was originally published on oldschool1053.com