CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Former Carolina Panther Rips The Team And Cam Newton: ‘I Never Should’ve Went To Carolina.’

3 reads
Leave a comment

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

As we zoom in closer to the new NFL season, the Panthers are geared up and ready to go all the way but there’s one former Panther who thinks different of the team.

Former wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn’t hold anything back when it came to the Carolina Panthers as a whole and particularly Quarterback Cam Newton and his passing abilities. In an interview, with The Athletic, Benjamin said,

“looking back on it, I should’ve just been drafted by somebody else. I should’ve never went to Carolina.”

Follow Us On Twitter:

Benjamin was traded to the Buffalo Bills last season for two draft picks after struggling with the team earlier this year.

Panthers Tight End Greg Olsen took up for his teammates by responding to Benjamin’s comments during training camp this past Sunday, mentioning that the wide receiver was a good teammate and it sucks to be traded but Olsen disagrees with Benjamin making his feelings known to the public.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter:[sailthru_widget fields=”email” sailthru_list=”subscribers”]

The Carolina Panthers kick off their preseason against the Buffalo Bills this Thursday at 7p EST!

The Latest:

Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl

44 photos Launch gallery

Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl

Continue reading Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl

Cam Newton, Josh Norman Best Dressed As Carolina Panthers Head To Super Bowl

Former Carolina Panther Rips The Team And Cam Newton: ‘I Never Should’ve Went To Carolina.’ was originally published on oldschool1053.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 photos
8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Lupita Allure Magazine BTS
Lupita Nyong’o Says Her Natural, Hair Is Frowned…
 2 hours ago
08.07.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
New Bae Alert? Tiffany Haddish Is Reportedly Dating…
 4 hours ago
08.07.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Safaree Admits He Treated Lyrica To…
 12 hours ago
08.07.18
Lil Durk Drops His Steamy “Home Body” Video…
 18 hours ago
08.07.18
Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Tyler, The Creator Keeps It Real About Wanting…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
9 photos
Queen Of The South: 9 Photos Of Badass…
 21 hours ago
08.06.18
If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job,…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
10 items
Happy Independence Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 22 hours ago
08.06.18
Estelle
Hot or Not: Estelle Returns With ‘Better’ Music…
 23 hours ago
08.06.18
Madonna May Be A Troll, But Her Black…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close