Listen Live
HomeLocal

Pastor Mike Jr.’s Talks With Melissa About The “I Got Away Tour”

| 05.17.24
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

Light Lunch - 5/17

Source: R1 Digital / R1

The 18th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is BACK in partnership with I Got Away! Locally this tour will be Saturday, May 18 · 7 – 10pm EDT. Location. World Overcomers Christian Church. 2933 S Miami Blvd DurhamNC 27703.

Listen as PMJ talks with Melissa Wade about the tour, his Stellar Award nominations and how “message & melody = miracle”

Related Stories

This unforgettable night, features Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, Bri Babineaux, Deitrick Haddon, Pastor Mike Jr., host DJ Malski and other special guests. This one-of-a-kind concert series is about more than getting away, it’s about moving forward.

Register now for your FREE general admission tickets (seating is limited).

VIP seating is also available for purchase here.

 

Pastor Mike Jr.’s Talks With Melissa About The “I Got Away Tour”  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Local

WINNING WEEKEND: Enter to Win Tickets To Summer Jam 2024!

Entertainment

My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

Local

Pastor Mike Jr.’s Talks With Melissa About The “I Got Away Tour”

Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

Local

Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival Returns To Durham This Saturday

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games 8 items
Radio One Exclusive

SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close