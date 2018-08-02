He’s Baaaack! Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid For Georgia Governor

From jamming at the OTRII Tour to grabbing sandwiches with Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former President Barack Obama is back. Most importantly, he’s back in politics.

On Wednesday (August 1), he’s endorsed numerous Democratic candidates he believes can and should win in the 2018 midterm elections in November.

One of those candidates is Stacey Abrams, who is running in Georgia’s Governors race. If elected, not only would she be the first Black female governor in that state, but in all of American history.

It is a profound honor to receive President @BarackObama’s endorsement. He knows first-hand that progress isn't always easy, but it is always worth fighting for—no matter who you are or where you call home. Join us: https://t.co/i2tFQgUbjF #TeamAbrams #GAGov #gapol pic.twitter.com/mk53mCHFFd — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 1, 2018

“I am so excited to endorse Stacey Abrams for Governor of Georgia. She’s not running a campaign built on division or distraction; she’s running to lead one Georgia where everybody has opportunity, and everybody’s voice is heard,” Obama wrote in a press statement.

He added: “And she’s got the record of building consensus that shows she can deliver – with good jobs, great public education, expanded Medicaid, and secure, affordable health insurance for everyone. In a time when too many folks are focused simply on how to win an election, Stacey’s somebody who cares about something more important: why we should. That’s the kind of politics we should practice. That’s why I’m proud to give Stacey Abrams my support.”

Of course, Abrams was honored by such an endorsement.

“It is a profound honor to receive President Obama’s endorsement. President Obama’s legacy is marked by integrity, a deep commitment to service, and an ability to find solutions that put the well-being of people first. I am grateful for his support as I continue a campaign for governor grounded in hope, optimism, and a boundless belief that we can do more to make sure every family in Georgia has the opportunity to thrive.”

Abrams wasn’t the only one Obama is supporting.

Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent: pic.twitter.com/gWzalQhFas — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 1, 2018

“Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent.”

The 81 candidates include folks running for the U.S. House and Senate, governor and other Cabinet positions, as well as state legislatures, NPR noted.

Even better? He plans on handing down more endorsements in the near future.

Once again, Obama’s back to save the day–and hopefully this country.

