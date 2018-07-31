Reunited! Barack Obama And Joe Biden Spotted Having Lunch Together Yesterday In D.C.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden made a surprise visit to a DC bakery.

"We were absolutely stunned to see them!” Lolly Rivas of Dog Tag Bakery says. Their order? Ham and gruyere on shallot-jam ciabatta, a slice of mint-basil blueberry cake, brownies and coffee, Rivas says. pic.twitter.com/XPcQjE4Y4k

— CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2018