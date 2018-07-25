Racist Follows Black Man Home: ‘I Want To Let You Know What A N***er You Are’

According to a Facebook video, on Tuesday, Charles Lovett of Columbus, Ohio was nearly sideswiped on the highway by a white man who works for Uriah’s Heating, Cooling and Refrigeration. Bizarrely, the white man, in his work vehicle, followed Lovett home. While recording on his phone, Lovett walks up to the man and says, “Is there a reason why you just followed me to my house?”
The driver says “I didn’t follow you to your house” and then adds, “I just want to let you know what a n***er you are.” He continued, “I just want to let you know what a n***er you are. I want to let you personally know how much of a n***er you are.”
The white man called Lovett rude for cuttng him off on the highway then says, “You feel entitled because you get everything for free.” And this gem, “You live in a world where you feel entitled to treat people differently. I’m glad I’m able to tell you this, dude. Face to face.” Watch the disturbing below:
Lovett wrote this on Facebook, “So this is happened to me this morning. A man followed me from the interstate exit to my house, and then proceeded to berate me with the most disrespectful word to any African American. I wasn’t going to post it, because I felt that I should’ve known and did better in handling the situation, by just walking away and going into my house. But I’m human. Nobody, African American Mexican Puerto Rican deserves what’s been happening to us across the United States here lately. This incident is just one of many.”
The man, who has not been identified and his business is reportedly unlisted, refused to apologize, according to NBC.
Lovett filed a report with Columbus police but no charges have been issued, NBC reports.
