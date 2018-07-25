CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Smithereens…Again

Well *shrugs.*

1 reads
Leave a comment
President Trump Holds Cabinet Meeting At The White House

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Surprise, surprise.

Someone out there don’t like Donnie.

Early Wednesday morning someone went straight-up Misery on Donald Trump‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

 

Authorities arrived on the scene only to find dust and rubble where Donnie’s star once was.

They also found a pick-ax nearby.

…so clearly the demolition person wanted to send a message.

Petty…

…just how we like it.

 

Trump first got the star back in 2007 when he was on NBC’s The Apprentice. This isn’t the first time it was smashed to bits, according to KRISTV.com.

Two years ago, someone went in on that thang with a sledgehammer. One James Otis pleaded no contest to felony vandalism and received three years probation, 20 days of community service and a $4,400 fine.

And let’s also not forget all the times people have defaced Trump’s star over the last few years.

 

*Sniff, sniff, tear.*

Good to know the resistance is still going strong.

Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Smithereens…Again was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Smithereens…Again

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos…
 5 hours ago
07.26.18
The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Player Hating : Serena Williams Believes The Frequency…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She…
 12 hours ago
07.26.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef…
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look…
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
Which Iconic Rap Lyric Comes To Mind When…
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 15 hours ago
07.26.18
Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Damn Homie: Bobby Shmurda’s ‘Hot N***a’ & Other…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame…
 17 hours ago
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close