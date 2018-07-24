CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Luke James Talks Current Pressures, Relationship with Johnny Gill, R&B in 2018, and More

Luke James is keeping himself busy with his work on Star, a web interview series and returning to play Johnny Gill in the upcoming Bobby Brown biopic. But what about them nipples though? Apparently, Gill has Nipple rings so how much did James get into character? The ladies at Angie Ange in the Morning find out.

– BET Awards and Angie Ange

– Playing DC Native, Johnny Gill, in New Edition movie

– Relationship with Johnny Gill and inspiration

– Best chicken and mumbo sauce in DC

– Experience at Essence Festival being a blessing

– Appreciation for R&B

– Pressure on R&B artists to put a rapper on record

– Having hype, talent and team to make it

– “You can’t complain, just make results”

– Good water is good water

– Bobby Brown Story debut in September

– Spinoff of New Edition

– Bobby Brown Story being darker than New Edition

– Importance of telling stories about our greats

– Season 3 “Star” begins filming this week

– New single “These Arms” out and “Black Light” album out next year

– Working on film with Will Packer

– Putting in hard work, no one is giving it to you

– On set with no shirt

– @Wolfjames on Instagram

Luke James turns 34 years old today, and we couldn’t help but think of some of the fine actor’s finest moments. And by fine, we mean all the times the singer/actor had us drooling over his Instagram pics — which is pretty often. Happy Birthday, Luke! Stay fine.

