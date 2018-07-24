Lol: PEOPLE AREN’T DONE DRAGGING DONNIE’S ALL CAPS THREAT TO THE IRANIAN PRESIDENT

In case you missed it, 45 once again had the tact of a 13-year-old when communicating with a foreign leader.

On Sunday, he tweeted an all caps message to the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, saying “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

His tweet was in response to Rouhani saying a U.S. war with Tehran (the capital of Iran) would be the “mother of all wars.”

This type of rhetoric isn’t new considering Trump’s threatening words to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un last year. Ironically, the two supposedly made amends at a summit in Singapore this past June.

Is Trump once again just talking off at the mouth with Iran?

Only time will tell and per usual, the Internet is laughing to keep from crying. Folks all over made fun of Donnie’s all caps message to Rouhani by replacing them with song lyrics.

To Iranian President Rouhani: KIKI, DO YOU LOVE ME? ARE YOU RIDING? SAY YOULL NEVER EVER LEAVE FROM BESIDE ME, CAUSE I WANT YA, AND I NEED YA, AND IM DOWN FOR YA ALWAYS! KB, DO YOU LOVE ME? ARE YOU RIDING? SAY YOULL NEVER EVER LEAVE FROM BESIDE ME, CAUSE I WANT YA, AND I NEED YA — LeJohn Tavares 🦂 (@willjohndevine) July 24, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: THAT LAFFY TAFFY (CANDY GIRL!)/ GIRL SHAKE THAT LAFFY TAFFY/ THAT LAFFY TAFFY/ SHAKE THAT LAFFY TAFFY/ THAT LAFFY TAFFY/ GIRL SHAKE THAT LAFFY TAFFY/ THAT LAFFY TAFFY/ THAT LAFFY TAFFY (CANDY GIRL!)/ THAT LAFFY TAFFY/ I'M LOOKIN FOR MRS BUBBLE GUM/ I — L. Ron Dayne (@JasonKirkSBN) July 23, 2018

Even rappers like Pharoahe Monch got in on the fun.

To Iranian President Rouhani: EVERBODY WAS KUNG-FU FIGHTING THOSE KICKS WERE FAST AS LIGHTING IN FACT IT WAS A LITTLE BIT FRIGHTENING BUT THEY FOUGHT WITH EXPERT TIMING. THEY WERE FUNK CHINA MEN FROM FUNKY CHINATOWN. — PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) July 23, 2018

Folks also couldn’t help but think of children when they thought of Donnie’s tweet.

Trump to Iranian President Rouhanihttps://t.co/Tv0HMP3oJq — 💀 (@niyaaaahh) July 23, 2018

Then, there were those who were triggered by the all caps execution — something often seen in passive aggressive notes.

Watch Stephen Colbert hilariously break it down in his routine below!

Smh.

Until the next Trump ridiculousness.

Lol: PEOPLE AREN’T DONE DRAGGING DONNIE’S ALL CAPS THREAT TO THE IRANIAN PRESIDENT was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

