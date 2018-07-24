CLOSE
Watch: Jorja Smith Hits The Tonight Show To Perform ‘February 3rd’

Be sure to cop her album, 'Lost & Found.'

Jorja Smith released her debut album Lost & Found last month and if you didn’t know her name then, you should certainly know it now. With songs like “Teenage Fantasy,” “On Your Own,” and “The One,” she’s building a cult-like following that could have her on top in no time.

In the clip above, Jorja hits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform another fan-favorite from her album. The song is titled “February 3rd”… press play to lose yourself in some sultry vocals.

