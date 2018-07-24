CLOSE
LA Leakers Host Justin Credible Refuses To Play Any 6ix9ine Music On Power 106

That LA beef isn't going away any time soon

Tekashi69‘s beef with multiple Los Angeles rappers has landed him on Power 106’s black list–at least for one particular time slot.

On Monday Justin Credible of the L.A. Leakers announced on air that he refuses to play the Brooklyn rapper’s new song “Fefe,” or any of his music for that matter. Credible attributed his decision to Tekashi disrespecting the city and shouted out both YG and The Game; Both LA natives have criticized 6ix9ine for falsely claiming Blood affiliation in the past.

“I don’t really agree with what he said about our city,” Credible recalled telling a station boss who requested “Fefe” be played on air. “I said, bossman, with all due respect, nobody who disrespects L.A. or my homies is getting any play on my show. So, yo Game, yo YG, you got my word tonight. You will not hear this clown on my show.”

Tekashi’s beef with Southern California dates back at least as far as February, when at least three L.A. clubs reportedly cancelled his scheduled performances. The MC responded by publicly refusing to notify local gangs when he plans to visit–which, if you’re unfamiliar, is a huge no-no for rappers (or anyone) coming into a certain town.

The Game and YG added their two cents in March, leading the crowd to chant, “Fake-azz Blood” and “F**k 6ix9ine,” to which Tekashi responded by calling the Compton rapper a “clout chaser.”

Tekashi’s Nicki Minaj-featuring single “Fefe” dropped on Sunday. Though the LA Leakers wont be playing 6ix9ine’s tracks anytime soon, Credible was willing to play Nicki’s verse.

Check out what Justin Credible had to say about Tekashi and his unwillingness to play him on the station below.

LA Leakers Host Justin Credible Refuses To Play Any 6ix9ine Music On Power 106 was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

