Folks Are Not Here For R. Kelly’s 19-Minute Song. Not At All.

So, R. Kelly dropped a 19-minute song last night titled, “I Admit.”

As you can imagine, people have some thoughts about his new song. Because, you know, it’s R. Kelly.

"There is nothing I want to hear from R. Kelly unless he is sitting on the stand at his own trial." – @theferocity pic.twitter.com/JPsq3gDJJI — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) July 23, 2018

When you see R. Kelly trending and thought they finally locked him up instead he made a 20 minute song pic.twitter.com/zGbtRir3Pm — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) July 23, 2018

Not to dismiss the number of issues as it relates to R Kelly, BUT WHO WOULD LISTEN TO A 19-MINUTE SONG? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 23, 2018

Folks stay on the "I KNOW R. KELLY IS TRASH BUT HE IS SO GOOD" wagon and THAT is wack AF. It's like Trump supporters being all "WE KNOW HE CAN'T READ BUT HE IS OUR PRESIDENT. RESPECT HIM." — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) July 23, 2018

HOW ARE Y'ALL STILL NOT DONE WITH R. KELLY?!?! — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) July 23, 2018

"nah this aint it chief" – what r. kelly's audio engineer should've said — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 23, 2018

R. Kelly just released a 19-minute song titled ‘I Admit’ talking about his sexual abuse allegations.@JamilahLemieux breaks down why protecting black women and girls is more important than you breaking up with your favorite R&B singer. pic.twitter.com/CNRHjq1mIo — The Root (@TheRoot) July 23, 2018

When it's a Monday morning and both R. Kelly & Iran are trending and you're not sure which one will be scarier to click on — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 23, 2018

R. Kelly literally sings “I admit it, I did it.” Remind me how he is not in jail? — zellie (@zellieimani) July 23, 2018

I saw R. Kelly trending and figured he finally got arrested and I can't believe I'm still that naive — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 23, 2018

