WATCH: Gallant’s Performance On GMA

His name is Christopher Gallant, a Grammy nominated R&B mp;B singer who started his career making songs in his bedroom. The 26-year-old Columbia, Maryland native is a rising star capturing the attention of those in the music industry with his songwriting and singing style.

Watch Gallant perform “Doesn’t Matter” on GMA.

courtesy GMA

Must Read:

Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s Swirly Italian Vacation

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: