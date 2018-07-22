If you’re getting sick of hearing Drake’s version of “Nice For What” every 10 minutes, Bronx MC A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has a fresh take on Murda Beatz’ smash.

Bump below via Soundcloud and hit the jump for more heat from The Young GG, including his remix of SZA’s “The Weekend.”

GG Music: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Remixes Drake’s “Nice For What” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

