CLOSE
National
Home > National

Time Magazine Wins With Their Shady Cover Of The President And His Buddy

6 reads
Leave a comment
GERMANY-G20-SUMMIT

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Time will NOT stop trolling Trump. This morning, they did it again with a cover featuring both Trump and Putin. What do you think?

 

 

These Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Are Way Too Drop Dead Gorgeous To Ignore

19 photos Launch gallery

These Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Are Way Too Drop Dead Gorgeous To Ignore

Continue reading These Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Are Way Too Drop Dead Gorgeous To Ignore

These Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Are Way Too Drop Dead Gorgeous To Ignore

Her beauty speaks for itself.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

cover , Putin , Time magazine , trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rico Love And Lance Gross Host And Eventing At Gold Room
Check Out Dose Of Cuteness: Actor Lance Gross…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Brothers, What’s Going On? Barack Obama Says Men…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Pays Kevin Hart Back…
 12 hours ago
07.19.18
Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Whew, Chile The Disrespect: 6 Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
This 23-Year-Old’s Poppin’ Music Video Might Get Her…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Ciara’s New Song ‘Level Up’ Is Twerktastic, But…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
9 items
#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali & Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
A New Sade Album Is In The Works
 1 day ago
07.18.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
 2 days ago
07.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close