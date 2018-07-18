What Do You Do When You Have Too Much Time On Your Hands?……Slice Watermelons On Your Stomach

Don’t try this at home!

Ashrita Furman holds more Guinness World Records than anyone. Furman set another record Tuesday for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute. Some of his most successful record attempts in the past include: the fastest mile run with a milk bottle balanced on his head, fastest pogo stick hop to the top of Mount Fuji in Japan, and the longest distance walked with a running lawnmower balanced on this chin.

