Permit Patty 2.0 Calls Police On Street Vendor…Until A Black Man Records Her And Asks Viewers To Find Out Where She Works

Let people live!

Another woman called police on a street vendor this week. The woman was on the phone with police until a Black man stepped in and started recording her.

This woman was on the phone with cops until a black brother by the name of Derrick Miguel Perryman started to film her. Watch what happens. #PermitBetty RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/YGpIybM3nD — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 12, 2018

This is the man who started recording the woman.

Derrick Miguel Perryman is a hero pic.twitter.com/0sFcwvJMyf — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 12, 2018

According to later posts, this is the woman who called police on the street vendor.

Her name is Renee Baker Felina. pic.twitter.com/gyNQczprzD — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 13, 2018

The company for whom the woman allegedly works responded with this post:

