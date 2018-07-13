CLOSE
National
Permit Patty 2.0 Calls Police On Street Vendor…Until A Black Man Records Her And Asks Viewers To Find Out Where She Works

Telephone Background

Source: Nenov / Getty

Let people live!

Another woman called police on a street vendor this week. The woman was on the phone with police until a Black man stepped in and started recording her.

 

This is the man who started recording the woman.

According to later posts, this is the woman who called police on the street vendor.

The company for whom the woman allegedly works responded with this post:

 

