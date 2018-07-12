Pack Your Lawn Chair, Blankets And Take The Family To See The Incredibles For Free In Rocky Mount!

Now that The Incredibles 2 is in theaters, you might want to revisit the first movie with the family.

Lawn Chair Theatre returns to the Imperial Centre on Friday, July 13. The Incredibles will be shown at 8:30 p.m., but bring your youth for crafts and games beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free — all you need is a lawn chair or blanket.

