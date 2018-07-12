CLOSE
Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

New England Patriots Practice

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Former New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks Cornerback, Brandon Browner, has been charged with at least four felonies and two misdemeanors after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend earlier this week.

According to reports Browner was charged with one count of attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary, person present, and false imprisonment. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. Browner allegedly broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend through a locked window and forced the woman back inside when she tried to run. He proceeded to “allegedly physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim inside the residence.”

Browner’s bail has been set at $10 million. If convicted as charged, Browner faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison, according to TMZ.

