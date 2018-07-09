CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Adjusting Your Lifestyle To Deal With Diabetes

0 reads
Leave a comment
Senior couple checking blood pressure

Source: Caiaimage/Tom Merton / Getty

We all know at least one person with diabetes. It is not a secret that diabetes affects a lot of people in many different ways. Whether you are caring for someone who has it or you, yourself, were diagnosed, managing the disease can take over your life. There are strategies, however, you can use to help make the lifestyle adjustments that often become necessary as a result of diabetes much easier.

Here are a few recommendations from healthcare professionals and the American Diabetes Association (ADA). First, learn all that you can about the disease. There are great cookbooks, websites and resources, available to help you learn how to manage diabetes. Two, make it a family affair. If a loved one or family member has been diagnosed, the entire family can jump in and assist by adopting a better diet and active lifestyle. Three, set small, realistic goals. Making small changes over time can work much better than trying to make huge changes all at once. Four, find support. There are lots of support groups out there, and it’s always good to know that you’re not alone.

Diabetes Forecast magazine reports that couples with diabetes who work out together, attend management courses, and join support groups or communities have an easier time managing life with diabetes. Additionally, you can participate in fundraiser events like Tour de Cure, a national cycling event presented by the American Diabetes Association. Not only can you learn more about diabetes and sweat a little but also, you can support the research needed to find a cure.

If you are caring for someone with diabetes, you may also have to help them cope with depression or diabetes distress. Research shows one in four people who have been diagnosed with diabetes

will experience depression in his or her lifetime. According to a 2014 study published in Current Diabetes Reports, depression can arise in patients who miss medical appointments, have a poor diet and do not exercise, and pay less attention to medication and monitoring glucose levels. Researchers also noted that those who do not suffer from depression can experience diabetes burnout, which comes from feelings of frustration connected to long-term self-care.

If you, a friend, family member or significant other is diagnosed with diabetes, it is important to seek help, communicate, and find ways to maintain a positive attitude. The ADA suggests that focusing on one goal a day can help to elevate the pressure of managing this disease. So, remember to take your time and decide what is best for you.

By Jiaya Ingram

Sources:

http://www.diabetesforecast.org/2018/03-may-jun/the-diabetes-and-depression.html?loc=morefrom

http://www.diabetesforecast.org/2018/04-jul-aug/a-couple-manages-their.html?loc=morefrom

http://www.diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes/recently-diagnosed/8-tips-for-caregivers.html

Adjusting Your Lifestyle To Deal With Diabetes was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Adjusting Your Lifestyle To Deal With Diabetes

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Car
 3 hours ago
07.09.18
'The Art Of Organized Noize' Private Screening
Video: Get The Full Tour Of The Fabulous…
 3 hours ago
07.09.18
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Uh…Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?
 4 hours ago
07.09.18
‘Power’ Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas
 17 hours ago
07.09.18
20 items
Essence Fest Day 2 Was Turned Up At…
 18 hours ago
07.08.18
Fans Give Serena Williams Support After She Reveals…
 19 hours ago
07.09.18
If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5…
 21 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From…
 21 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
#BlackExcellence: Oprah Didn’t Know This One Thing About…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being…
 1 day ago
07.09.18
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For…
 1 day ago
07.09.18
12 items
2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close