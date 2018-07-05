CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably Has A Better Sneaker Collection Than You

Pretty impressive for a 5-month-old

1 reads
Leave a comment
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Celebrity babies having insane shoe collections isn’t exactly a new concept, so it’s no surprise that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner‘s child has some heat of her own in her not-so-little closet.

The two welcomed their baby daughter Stormi Webster into the world only five months ago, but the little one already owns more shoes than most of us regular folk. Jenner showed off the impressive collection via her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

The youngest Webster has some heat in her closet, which includes Giuseppe Zanotti’s, Gucci flats and black cement Air Jordan 3’s. Daily Mail estimates the total value of the collection to be around $22,000…even though the baby is still months away from even taking her first steps.

Kylie narrates the video saying, “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers. So, I’m about to see if she likes shoes. Too cute.”

While showing the collection, Jenner says that her better half is the one who selected the basketball shoes. The rapper has released multiple collaborations with Nike, so it’s probably not too hard for him to get ahold of some cute baby sneakers.

Check out Kylie showing off her baby’s crazy shoe collection below.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably Has A Better Sneaker Collection Than You was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably Has A Better Sneaker Collection Than You

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 58 mins ago
07.06.18
#MediaMakers: Meet Gina Charbonnet, Executive Producer Of Essence…
 18 hours ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Breaking Bardi: Lee Daniels Thinks He Played A…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
GG Music: Taylor Bennett Is In His Robbin’…
 20 hours ago
07.06.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close