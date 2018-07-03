CLOSE
Remember The Story Of People In Charlotte Getting Sick From Feces-Contaminated Food? Here’s How It Happens

More than 40 people fell sick and 19 were hospitalized in Charlotte this week after consuming food at a birthday party that was contaminated with feces.  According to reports, the contaminated food was prepared at someone’s home. Nineteen people have now been hospitalized.

Read More: Eighteen People Hospitalized After Being Exposed To Feces At Birthday Party In Charlotte

Here’s how it can happen.

 

 

