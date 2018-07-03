Remember The Story Of People In Charlotte Getting Sick From Feces-Contaminated Food? Here’s How It Happens

0 reads Leave a comment
More than 40 people fell sick and 19 were hospitalized in Charlotte this week after consuming food at a birthday party that was contaminated with feces. According to reports, the contaminated food was prepared at someone’s home. Nineteen people have now been hospitalized.
Here’s how it can happen.
