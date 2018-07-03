Remember The Story Of People In Charlotte Getting Sick From Feces-Contaminated Food? Here’s How It Happens

More than 40 people fell sick and 19 were hospitalized in Charlotte this week after consuming food at a birthday party that was contaminated with feces. According to reports, the contaminated food was prepared at someone’s home. Nineteen people have now been hospitalized.

Here’s how it can happen.

Americans forget to wash their hands before cooking nearly 100% of the time pic.twitter.com/dinDMPR2oP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 3, 2018

