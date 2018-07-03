CLOSE
Police Search For Man Who Threw Woman From Vehicle

Louisiana police officer

Source: social media screen shot / social media screen shot

Have you seen this man?  CLICK HERE to see description. Officers with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department are looking for a man they say shot a woman in the leg and threw her from a vehicle Monday evening.

According to a tweet from the police department, officers are looking for Rayshone McNeil, who is believed to be in a black BMW with North Carolina tag PFF5192.

Authorities said McNeil shot his girlfriend in the leg and threw her from a vehicle near Walapai and Sippihaw Oaks Drives just before 6 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the whereabouts of McNeil, is asked to call police at 919-552-3191.

Source WRAL.com

