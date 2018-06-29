CLOSE
Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone Dissing His Grandaddy

Prince Jackson

Joe Jackson‘s recent death was a bitter-sweet moment for many.

On one hand, he raised some of the greatest entertainers to ever bless the music industry — but unfortunately, the brutal, violent, and abusive  behavior became his legacy.

Michael Jackson may have had a tricky relationship with Joe, but Michael’s son Prince says chill on his grandad!

 

Do you agree with Prince? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

