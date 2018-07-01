Raleigh’s Annual Fireworks Moves To West Raleigh

Raleigh’s annual The ‘Works’ July fourth celebration has moved from FAyeteeville Street in Raleigh. The ‘Works’ spent the last six years in downtown Raleigh, but returns to west Raleigh and the PNC Arena due to downtown construction and changing skylines that limied visibility in the downtown area.

Officials said the change was made to “improve the overall viewing experience.”

The fireworks will be launched from the Varsity Lot at North Carolina State University, which is adjacent to PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium and the N.C. State fairgrounds.

If you’re looking to celebrate in Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham or Johnston counties, here is your guide to the Fourth of July week.

