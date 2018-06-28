BIG NEWS: Former Destiny’s Child Member Is Preggars

There’s a bun in the oven for former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett-Walker and husband Tommicus Walker. In an Instagram post, Luckett’s 6-year-old stepdaughter Madison helped reveal the happy news!

“first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby!”

The video also features some sweet videos of the couple, and Madison holding up the baby’s sonogram photos. Watch the video here! By the sounds of the giggles and squeals, its clear that Madison is just as ready and happy for a new addition as her parents are!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: