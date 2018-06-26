CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Mayor Calls For Violent Water Cannons Against Peaceful Antwon Rose Protests In Pittsburgh

The racist mayor wants to turn back the clocks to the Civil Rights era.

0 reads
Leave a comment

If one mayor has her way, people protesting the police killing of Antwon Rose in Pittsburgh would get blasted with a Civil Rights-era police tool that was used to inflict pain and terror on Black people demonstrating for justice.

See Also: ‘I Wouldn’t Dare Forget About You:’ Antwon Rose’s Mother Shares Teen’s Dreams As Son Is Buried

The apparently racist mayor of a Pittsburgh suburb used her Facebook page to call for “rioters to be destroyed by a water canon (sic),” according to local news outlet Action News 4.

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi proudly posted the message but declined to comment on Monday when the news station called her.

Peconi, who misspelled “cannon” and other words in her insane rant, added that she posted her message “so the authorities everywhere sees (sic) this … bring the hoses.”

She also suggested that the mostly African-American demonstrators were probably too lazy to get jobs. “They don’t care about jobs for PGH … none of them work now. That’s how they can do this at 7 a.m. Very sad,” she stated.

Here’s a reminder about the violent use of water cannons against peaceful civil rights demonstrators from the 1960s.

Meanwhile, the protests continued Tuesday in downtown Pittsburgh one day after the the 17-year-old honors student’s funeral, according to CBS News Pittsburgh.

A white East Pittsburgh Police officer shot Rose three times from behind on June 19 as the teenager ran away after a traffic stop. A video taken by a witness showed the slaying.

Attorney Lee Merrit, who’s representing the Rose family, was hoping for a “fair and thorough” investigation that will lead to charges against the officer. But many were anticipating bias from the DA’s office, so there was also a call for an outside investigator to take the lead.

SEE ALSO:

Restaurant Manager Who Tried To Police A Black Sorority Is Now Jobless

Here Are The Spineless Democrats Who Turned On Maxine Waters

TOPSHOT-US-POLICE-RIGHTS-JUSTICE

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

20 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Continue reading Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Mayor Calls For Violent Water Cannons Against Peaceful Antwon Rose Protests In Pittsburgh was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Dancing With The Stars' Photo Op
Chaka Khan Shares “Like Sugar” Video: Announces First…
 1 hour ago
06.27.18
A spot lit microphone stand
WATCH: Whose This Singer Sounding ‘Exactly Like Whitney…
 2 hours ago
06.27.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan
 4 hours ago
06.27.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri Keep Hope…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
Bishop TD Jakes Looks Very Migo-ish These Days…
 11 hours ago
06.27.18
16 items
#OscarsGettingLessWhite: 15 Black Women Invited To The Motion…
 15 hours ago
06.26.18
Terry Crews Tells Senate That Thousands Of Men…
 17 hours ago
06.27.18
The Girl From The “Distracted Boyfriend” Meme Has…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
Watch: Dame Dash Rolled Up On Lee Daniels…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
James Harden Makes History, Goes Home With His…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Watch: This Dog Will Save Your Entire Life…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
10 items
10 Photos Of Lee Daniels With Hair You…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
Rashida Jones Directs New Sexual Harassment PSA for…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Terry Crews Explains Why He Didn’t “Fight Back”…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close