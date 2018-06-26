Earthquake Has Some Requests For Donald Trump!

Comedian Earthquake calls in to kick it with the crew and lets Donald Trump know that if he wants to separate his children from him he won’t put up a fight! He shows the ladies of the TJMS some love and begs Tom to let him back on the cruise!

See Earthquake at The Comedy Zone in Jacksonville, Florida June 28- July 1.

Hear all of the jokes in the audio above.

