Missing Boa-Constrictor In Burlington Area…Have You Seen Her?

Close-Up Of Snake

Source: Manuela Schewe-Behnisch / EyeEm / Getty

A Burlington woman is searching for her pet boa-constrictor after it escaped an unlocked enclosure, according to ABC11. The snake has been missing since 3 a.m. on Sunday.

 

 

Boa Constrictor , Burlington , Snake

