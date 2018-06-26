Music Video: P J Morton ‘First Began’: Hot or Not

If you’ve ever listened to music from Maroon 5, you’ve heard of PJ Morton’s vibe on some of their music. Morton has been playing keyboard for the group since 2010 and became an official member in 2012. Now, he’s has crafted his own sound, via a soulful Stevie Wonder flow.

Check out video for single “First Began,” a ballad about making love feel as fresh and new as the day you first met.

Is it Hot or Not?

Must Read:

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Roman Sets The Stage For More Drama With Evelyn

Janet Jackson Thanks Joe Jackson During Acceptance Speech: “He Drove Me To Be The Best That I Can”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: