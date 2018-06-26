CLOSE
Music Video: P J Morton ‘First Began’: Hot or Not

mircophone

Source: stock photo / Getty Images

If you’ve ever listened to music from Maroon 5, you’ve heard of PJ Morton’s vibe on some of their music. Morton has been playing keyboard for the group since 2010 and became an official member in 2012. Now, he’s has crafted his own sound, via a soulful Stevie Wonder flow.

Check out video for single “First Began,” a ballad about making love feel as fresh and new as the day you first met.

Is it Hot or Not?

