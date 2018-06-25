Woman Who Called Police On 8-Yr-Old Selling Water Now Says She’s Getting Death Threats

0 reads Leave a comment
Alison Ettel, the woman knicknamed #PermitPatty by the internet, is now regretting calling the police on an 8-year-old child who was selling water on hot, summer day. The woman says she’s being unfairly targeted by people who disagree with her actions.
The girl was selling water to raise money for a trip to Disneyland. Someone who heard the story went ahead and bought the family 4 tickets to the theme park.
And in case you missed it….
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See What All Her Famous Black Friends Wore
12 photos Launch gallery
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See What All Her Famous Black Friends Wore
1. ADWOA ABOAHSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. ADWOA ABOAHSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. ADWOA ABOAHSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. EDWARD ENNINFULSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. ADWOA ABOAH AND EDWARD ENNINFULSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. CIARASource:Getty 6 of 12
7. CIARASource:Getty 7 of 12
8. CIARASource:Getty 8 of 12
9. MARIA BORGESSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. IAMDDBSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. IAMDDBSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. ADWOA ABOAH AND IAMDDBSource:Getty 12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours