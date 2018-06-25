Woman Who Called Police On 8-Yr-Old Selling Water Now Says She’s Getting Death Threats

Alison Ettel, the woman knicknamed #PermitPatty by the internet, is now regretting calling the police on an 8-year-old child who was selling water on hot, summer day. The woman says she’s being unfairly targeted by people who disagree with her actions.

Alison Ettel, AKA ‘Permit Patty,’ Is Already Losing Deals After Threatening to Call Cops on 8-Year-Old Selling Water pic.twitter.com/9oHB4vjdsu — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) June 25, 2018

The girl was selling water to raise money for a trip to Disneyland. Someone who heard the story went ahead and bought the family 4 tickets to the theme park.

What the devil meant for evil, God uses for good! #AlisonEttel aka #PermitPatty alledgedly called the police on an 8-year-old girl selling water. The 8-year-old was blessed with 4 tickets to #disneyland by @BrannonMusic & Alison got put on blast for being a racist troll. pic.twitter.com/8RTtbvCJfr — The Four Women Blog (@the4womenblog) June 24, 2018

And in case you missed it….

Meet Alison Ettel, a white woman in San Francisco who called the police on an 8 year old girl. The child’s supposed crime? Selling water “illegally.”#PermitPatty was in an apparent competition with #BBQBecky over who can call the police on people of color for no good reason. pic.twitter.com/LkXPj898jL — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 24, 2018

