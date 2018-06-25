CLOSE
National
Woman Who Called Police On 8-Yr-Old Selling Water Now Says She’s Getting Death Threats

Bottles of water

Source: Matt Cardy / Stringer / Getty

Alison Ettel, the woman knicknamed #PermitPatty by the internet, is now regretting calling the police on an 8-year-old child who was selling water on hot, summer day. The woman says she’s being unfairly targeted by people who disagree with her actions.

 

The girl was selling water to raise money for a trip to Disneyland. Someone who heard the story went ahead and bought the family 4 tickets to the theme park.

 

And in case you missed it….

 

 

 

The Summer Party 2018 Presented By Serpentine Galleries And Chanel

Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See What All Her Famous Black Friends Wore

12 photos Launch gallery

Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See What All Her Famous Black Friends Wore

Continue reading Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See What All Her Famous Black Friends Wore

Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See What All Her Famous Black Friends Wore

Model of the moment, Adwoa Aboah hosted the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in partnership with Chanel. The beauty wore an all-black ensemble and paired it with a fanny pack (we love her effortless style). Her friends, singer Ciara, model Maria Borges, and more came out to celebrate. Check out all the fashion and beauty from the melanin in the room.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

