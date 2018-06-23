CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your Interest

0 reads
Leave a comment
Loving senior African American couple

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of your blood. It is necessary for your body to function properly and aids in the body’s digestion, provides a protective barrier for every cell, manufactures testosterone in men and estrogen in women, and much more.

Cholesterol is important for sustaining good health, however, high cholesterol can lead to heart disease, the leading cause of death of men and women in the U.S. Here are seven interesting facts to raise your awareness about cholesterol.

1. Chicken is low in fat, but high in cholesterol if eaten with the skin or fried.

2. Studies have shown that smoking lowers good cholesterol (HDL) and raises bad cholesterol (LDL). People who have stopped smoking were able to increase their good cholesterol levels by five percent.

3. Sweating from interval training can raise your good cholesterol levels if you target a medium to high-intensity range.

4. If you were to hold cholesterol in your hand, it would look like a whitish-yellow, waxy substance scraped from a candle.

5. A McDonald’s Big Mac has 85mg of cholesterol, and a single cup of ice-cream has more cholesterol than 10 glazed donuts!

6. Cholesterol is hereditary. Seventy-five percent of your cholesterol is based on your genetics, and approximately 25 percent is a result of your diet.

7. Children can develop high cholesterol as well. Signs of high cholesterol can show up in a child as early as the age of two. Children who are obese or have a family history of heart attacks have a high risk of developing cholesterol issues.

Stay on top of your health by having an annual check-up to ensure that you are maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, and enjoy life in the healthiest way possible.

7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your Interest was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your Interest

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tips To Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 45 mins ago
06.23.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 53 mins ago
06.23.18
High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
BET Awards '11 - Press Room
Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black…
 12 hours ago
06.23.18
21 items
BET Awards 2018 Radio Room Day 1 [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
HELLO WORLD: Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip…
 18 hours ago
06.23.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 19 hours ago
06.23.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 20 hours ago
06.23.18
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
Microbiologist Is Convinced ‘Immortal’ Lobsters Made A Deal…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close