The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage & More

| 06.22.18
This week on The Rewind with Xilla Valentine and Janee Bolden we are joined by comedian Mike Brown. Not that Mike Brown, Not that Mike Brown either. The other Mike Brown.

On this episode I will pitch my list of what I think are the 5 things you need to be checking out and my co-host Janee will challenge the picks with what she things should be on the list. Our special guest Mike Brown will help us decide which one is better.

We debate Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, Season 2 of Luke Cage, the trailer for Creed 2, Everything Is Love from The Carters and XXXTentacion’s music jumping %700,000 after his untimely death.

Watch the video above and be sure to keep checking us out every week on The Rewind.

