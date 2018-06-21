According to Feeding America, over 1.5 million North Carolinians are struggling with hunger, and of them 479,220 are children.
Today, Radio One Raleigh partnered with Zaxby’s and the Eastern & Central NC Food Bank to serve nearly 900 families with close to 3000 lbs of food.
The event was held at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School. The distribution was open to the greater community and no one was turned away.
A big thank you to Wake County Sheriff’s office, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Zaxby’s staff and volunteers, and Southeast Bulldogs Football team for all the help in service.
One of the proudest moments was seeing the football team carry crates of food to the cars of seniors. Salute to the coaches and families that raised those young men.
The food distribution began at 11am and ended around 1:30pm.
Be sure to check out the photos in the gallery below
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day [PHOTOS]
