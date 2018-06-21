CLOSE
Triangle Community Food Distribution This Thursday

The Light invites you to a Community Food Distribution this Thursday starting at 11 AM at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High located at 2600 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. The food will be distributed to the community on a first come first served biases. Radio One Raleigh, The Light 103.9, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and Zaxby’s of Wake county are working together to stop hunger one community at a time.

