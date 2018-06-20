CLOSE
National
Home > National

Y’all’s Neighbors Are Out Here Embarrassing Our State By Fighting At A Softball Game And Making National News

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tag at Home Plate

Source: terminator1 / Getty

Sigh.

Another day, another shameful story about the great state of North Carolina. A group of parents and fans of two softball teams out of North Carolina got into a big brawl at a tournament in Tennessee. It’s not clear why the group was fighting, but bothe teams were disqualified from the tournament.

 

 

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - Runway - LFW September 2017

TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer

10 photos Launch gallery

TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer

Continue reading TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer

TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer

Colors like lavender, eggshell blue, mint green and mellow yellow were prevalent all over the Spring/Summer 2018 runways. While I love a bold and bright look, pastels give off an air of feminine and ladylike appeal. They look perfect when worn monochromatically for a brunch look. Surprisingly, you can mix almost any pastel together and it looks great. Pastels also look great with neutrals. Click through our gallery to be inspired by pretty pastels and let us show you how to wear them!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Fight , north carolina , Parents , Softball

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Video: Horrified Blue Ivy Covers Her Eyes During…
 16 mins ago
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Walter Hawkins
 2 hours ago
06.20.18
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Musical in the Works for Broadway
 4 hours ago
06.20.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri’s Situation Feels…
 13 hours ago
06.20.18
It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint…
 17 hours ago
06.20.18
The Smithsonian’s Oprah Exhibit Is About So Much…
 18 hours ago
06.20.18
35 items
Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following
 18 hours ago
06.19.18
6 TV Shows On Our Summer DVR List…
 19 hours ago
06.20.18
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 19 hours ago
06.20.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 20 hours ago
06.20.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 21 hours ago
06.20.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 21 hours ago
06.20.18
Listen To Black Women Poll: Why Is There…
 22 hours ago
06.20.18
Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan Asks The Country To Stop…
 23 hours ago
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close