Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank— Further Proving They May Takeover The World

Just last week, we were all grossed out by the gang of rats deboing the hamburger buns at a Burger King in Delaware:

Mane this is why I don’t trust no fast food places 😦🤮🤮🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/2wr4l9UuFa — BlackLivesMatter✊🏿👸🏽🤴🏾 (@ILoveBeinBlack) June 5, 2018

Now it looks as though the Ratatouille squad has muscled up to take their talents elsewhere:

According to reports, and disturbing photo evidence — a heap of rats chewed through 12 Lakh (18,116 USD) at a Indian ATM, leaving nothing but shredded currency notes and rodent pellets behind:

This is what happens when rat enters into ATM pic.twitter.com/UTcPkE0cZm — BIGG BOSS TELUGU 2 (@NarsiSai) June 19, 2018

A dead rat was even found inside the destroyed money pile:

Really Size doesn’t matter!! What a rat this is! Rat-bitten bank notes worth Rs 12 lakh 38 thousand. Torn notes and dead rat found inside ATM in Tinsukia Assam. Rat found dead before little one could bite remaining Rs 17 lakh 10 thousand. pic.twitter.com/3Omns7gAZH — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 18, 2018

And we thought our money was safe in a bank. Ha!

At least take on valuable lesson from Ratitouille-gate: size does not matter.

via GIPHY

