Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank— Further Proving They May Takeover The World

Watch.

Juvenile brown rat / Common rat (Rattus norvegicus) emerging from drainpipe on pavement

Source: Arterra / Getty

Just last week, we were all grossed out by the gang of rats deboing the hamburger buns at a Burger King in Delaware:

 

Now it looks as though the Ratatouille squad has muscled up to take their talents elsewhere:

 

According to reports, and disturbing photo evidence — a heap of rats chewed through 12 Lakh (18,116 USD)  at a Indian ATM, leaving nothing but shredded currency notes and rodent pellets behind:

A dead rat was even found inside the destroyed money pile:

And we thought our money was safe in a bank. Ha!

 

At least take on valuable lesson from Ratitouille-gate: size does not matter.

via GIPHY

Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank— Further Proving They May Takeover The World

