CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And ‘Redemption’ On The Breakfast Club

It seems like he's finally getting the recognition he deserves

1 reads
Leave a comment
Jay Rock

Source: N/A / TDE Records

Jay Rock is doing big things right now following the release of his album, and the rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the new project, Redemption, along with everything throughout his life that lead up to this important moment.

Throughout the interview, the Watts native discusses his infamous motorcycle accident from a few years ago, what it’s like having the support of a group like TDE, why he decided to call his project Redemption, & more. It seems like Jay Rock is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves–and you can tell he’s feeling the love from everyone right now.

Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And ‘Redemption’ On The Breakfast Club was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And ‘Redemption’ On The Breakfast Club

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Video: Horrified Blue Ivy Covers Her Eyes During…
 21 mins ago
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Walter Hawkins
 2 hours ago
06.20.18
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Musical in the Works for Broadway
 4 hours ago
06.20.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri’s Situation Feels…
 13 hours ago
06.20.18
It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint…
 17 hours ago
06.20.18
The Smithsonian’s Oprah Exhibit Is About So Much…
 18 hours ago
06.20.18
35 items
Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following
 19 hours ago
06.19.18
6 TV Shows On Our Summer DVR List…
 19 hours ago
06.20.18
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 19 hours ago
06.20.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 20 hours ago
06.20.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 21 hours ago
06.20.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 21 hours ago
06.20.18
Listen To Black Women Poll: Why Is There…
 23 hours ago
06.20.18
Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan Asks The Country To Stop…
 24 hours ago
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close