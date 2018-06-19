CLOSE
National
Check Your Chicken! Woman Finds Maggots In Her Jerk Chicken Lunch

Meals with Matt Jerk Chicken

A Florida woman purchased jerk chicken from Caribbean Sunrise Bakery in downtown Jacksonville, Florida and took it back to work to eat for lunch. But then her lunch started moving. Rather, the maggots in her chicken started moving.

 

 

Caribbean Sunrise Bakery and Restaurant initially responded to the incident on Facebook saying, “All foods that could have been compromised have been discarded, and all uncooked foods are being inspected before cooking … We have retraced all possible steps to determine where, when and how the quality of the food could have been compromised and put additional measures in place to prevent such occurrences.”

