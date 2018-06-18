Official: Desus & Mero Are Moving To Showtime & The Internet Hilariously Reacts

It’s done!

After news hit that Desus and Mero were leaving their VICELAND show, the comedy duo has officially announced that they are going to Showtime, ending their two season run with their former network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, their gig at Showtime will be another late-night comedy with more illustrious guests and more off-the-cuff commentary on the latest news. However, instead of being a daily show like on VICELAND, their new show will have a weekly run.

The 30-minute show will be Showtime’s first dive into late-night and it’s set to premiere in 2019. It will be executive produced by the Bronx heavyweights Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, as well as Victor Lopez.

The big news is already attracted commentary on Twitter with many people excited for the new TV home, while others are wondering if they have the Showtime coins!

