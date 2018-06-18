CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Official: Desus & Mero Are Moving To Showtime & The Internet Hilariously Reacts

Leave it to Twitter to have thoughts after a big move.

1 reads
Leave a comment
FYC Event for VICELAND's DESUS & MERO

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

It’s done!

After news hit that Desus and Mero were leaving their VICELAND show, the comedy duo has officially announced that they are going to Showtime, ending their two season run with their former network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, their gig at Showtime will be another late-night comedy with more illustrious guests and more off-the-cuff commentary on the latest news. However, instead of being a daily show like on VICELAND, their new show will have a weekly run.

The 30-minute show will be Showtime’s first dive into late-night and it’s set to premiere in 2019. It will be executive produced by the Bronx heavyweights Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, as well as Victor Lopez.

The big news is already attracted commentary on Twitter with many people excited for the new TV home, while others are wondering if they have the Showtime coins!

Swipe through for some of the most excited and hilarious remarks hitting the Internet!

Official: Desus & Mero Are Moving To Showtime & The Internet Hilariously Reacts was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Official: Desus & Mero Are Moving To Showtime & The Internet Hilariously Reacts

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan Asks The Country To Stop…
 2 hours ago
06.19.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Funny Moments Tiffany Haddish Hosting MTV Movie Awards
 6 hours ago
06.19.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Achieve A Natural Brow…
 8 hours ago
06.19.18
Black Music Month: R. Kelly
 15 hours ago
06.19.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Must Face Her (Alleged) Alcoholism…
 16 hours ago
06.19.18
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 19 hours ago
06.19.18
So Sad: Kirk Franklin Mourns His Sister’s 30…
 21 hours ago
06.19.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 22 hours ago
06.19.18
Watch: This Man Prevents An 18-Foot Python From…
 22 hours ago
06.19.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 22 hours ago
06.19.18
R.I.P.: XXXTentacion Shot & Killed In Miami At…
 23 hours ago
06.19.18
6 Classic Episodes That Will Make You Miss…
 23 hours ago
06.19.18
OH IT’S LIT: Nas, Big Boi, A$AP Rocky,…
 23 hours ago
06.19.18
Official: Desus & Mero Are Moving To Showtime…
 1 day ago
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close