Confirmed Case Of Measles In Triangle

Stethoscope and EKG Representing Cardiac Checkup

Source: Getty

State health officials are warning residents about a confirmed case of measles in the Triangle. Officials say the patient had just returned from an international trip and people may have been exposed in Raleigh and Durham at the following locations:

*WakeMed Physician Practices in the WakeMed Garner Healthplex on June 8 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

*WakeMed Raleigh Campus: Children’s Emergency Department, Adult Emergency Department or the Chest Pain Unit and Imaging from 11 p.m. on June 8 through 7 a.m. on June 9 and from 8:30 p.m. on

June 10 through 3 a.m. on June 11.

*WakeMed Physician Practices in the WakeMed Garner Healthplex from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 11

*Duke University Hospital Emergency Department in Durham from 3:30 p.m. on June 13 through 1 a.m. on June 14.

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Those symptoms are usually followed by a rash that first appears on the face, along the hairline or behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

If you think you were exposed, call your doctor immediately. Health officials ask you to call before showing up to avoid putting others at risk.

