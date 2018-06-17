CLOSE
Tamia Is Back With New Single “Leave It Smokin”

2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“Leave It Smoking’” could be one of the hottest songs of the summer. Tamia’s new album has 12 songs where she reunited with hit makers Salaam Remi( Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys), Lil Ronnie (Ne-Yo, Ciara) and Shep Crawford (Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men), as well as working for the first time with Latin producer Andres Torres (Marc Anthony) and Toronto-based Gray Hawken (Locals Only Sound).

It’s the first single off Tamia’s seventh studio album Passion Like Fire, which is slated for release on September 7th.

