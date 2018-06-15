CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Don’t Miss A Free Family Movie Tonight In Rocky Mount!

8 reads
Leave a comment
Playful African American family enjoying a day in nature.

Source: EmirMemedovski / Getty

Looking for something to do in Rocky Mount tonight? How about a free family movie at the Imperial Centre?

Lawn Chair Theater will be returning this summer to the Imperial Centre! Join us for family friendly free movie nights in the Imperial Centre Courtyard. Fun activities provided by the Children’s Museum will be available before each movie. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

Doors open at 7:00 PM and the movies begin at 8:30 PM. Concessions are available for purchase.

 

 

Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day

8 photos Launch gallery

Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day

Continue reading Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day

Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

family , Imperial Centre , movie , Rocky Mount

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Urban One #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative June 17th…
 51 mins ago
06.15.18
Why Are Black Men Afraid of the Doctor?
 1 hour ago
06.15.18
Two Tests That Men Should Have Done Regularly
 1 hour ago
06.15.18
6 Interesting Health Facts Men Need To Know
 2 hours ago
06.15.18
African Americans Lack Accessibility To Nutritious Foods
 2 hours ago
06.15.18
Playful African American family enjoying a day in nature.
Don’t Miss A Free Family Movie Tonight In…
 3 hours ago
06.15.18
Chadwick Boseman
Student Does Entire Presentation On Wakanda…Teacher Has NO…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Black Music Month: Sade
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
Video: John Legend’s Diaper-Changing Song Will Be Stuck…
 5 hours ago
06.15.18
9 photos
All The American Ass-ets French Acquired Before Becoming…
 20 hours ago
06.15.18
#TBT: That Time A ‘Moesha’ Cast Member Held…
 21 hours ago
06.15.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 22 hours ago
06.15.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 22 hours ago
06.15.18
Watch: DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd Join…
 23 hours ago
06.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close