Don’t Miss A Free Family Movie Tonight In Rocky Mount!

Looking for something to do in Rocky Mount tonight? How about a free family movie at the Imperial Centre?

Lawn Chair Theater will be returning this summer to the Imperial Centre! Join us for family friendly free movie nights in the Imperial Centre Courtyard. Fun activities provided by the Children’s Museum will be available before each movie. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

Doors open at 7:00 PM and the movies begin at 8:30 PM. Concessions are available for purchase.

Hope to see you all at Lawn Chair Theatre tonight at the Imperial Centre. Land Before Time will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. for children's activities. The event is free! pic.twitter.com/ejQ6UteCBi — City of Rocky Mount (@cityofrockymtnc) June 15, 2018

