Don’t Miss A Free Family Movie Tonight In Rocky Mount!

8 reads Leave a comment
Looking for something to do in Rocky Mount tonight? How about a free family movie at the Imperial Centre?
Lawn Chair Theater will be returning this summer to the Imperial Centre! Join us for family friendly free movie nights in the Imperial Centre Courtyard. Fun activities provided by the Children’s Museum will be available before each movie. Don’t forget your lawn chair!
Doors open at 7:00 PM and the movies begin at 8:30 PM. Concessions are available for purchase.
Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day
8 photos Launch gallery
Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day
1. Courvoisier Cognac1 of 8
2. Bevel2 of 8
3. Ray-Bans3 of 8
4. Converse4 of 8
5. Beats by Dre5 of 8
6. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue6 of 8
7. BBQ Set7 of 8
8. Scotch Porter Body Care Collection8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours