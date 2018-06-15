Student Does Entire Presentation On Wakanda…Teacher Has NO CLUE It’s Not A Real Country

This clever student put together an entire presentation about the country of Wakanda and his teacher was clueless. She thought the country was actually real.

The college student, who goes by the name of AlexeyShved1 on Reddit, volunteered to educate his teacher on the issues surrounding the fictional country.

“I mentioned Wakanda the day before jokingly and she questioned it, so I offered to do a presentation about the country and their power struggle. She was incredibly excited to learn about a country she had never heard of, so I gave this,” he said, according to the Indian Express.

