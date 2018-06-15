Video: John Legend’s Diaper-Changing Song Will Be Stuck In Your Head All Day

John Legend has been singing “Somebody’s Got a Stinky Booty” song to his daughter Luna since her very first diaper change in the hospital. Legend shared a video on Instagram in partnership with Pampers, to celebrate dads on diaper duty this Father’s Day.

