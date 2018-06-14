CLOSE
National
Home > National

Lakers Want Lonzo Ball & Kyle Kuzma To Stop Taking Shots At Each Other

The team was worried that the young teammates’ friendly fire could jeopardize its bright future.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

According to ESPN, the Lakers want young stars Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to tone down their social media sparring:

Though Kuzma and Ball are close friends, the Lakers had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting between two of their young stars, sources told ESPN.

The back-and-forth ribbing went on throughout their rookie season, escalating from tweets and Instagram posts to Kuzma’s recent Bleacher Report “Player Hater of the Year” Award video making jokes at Ball’s expense and Ball’s response with the track titled “Kylie Kuzma” released on Monday.

The track included a lyric about Kuzma’s lack of a relationship with his biological father. […] Sources said the team spoke to both players and that there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media.

Hit the next page for Kuzma’s greatest social media roasts, plus Lonzo’s recent diss track.

Lakers Want Lonzo Ball & Kyle Kuzma To Stop Taking Shots At Each Other was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Lakers Want Lonzo Ball & Kyle Kuzma To Stop Taking Shots At Each Other

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Playful African American family enjoying a day in nature.
Don’t Miss A Free Family Movie Tonight In…
 9 mins ago
06.15.18
Chadwick Boseman
Student Does Entire Presentation On Wakanda…Teacher Has NO…
 1 hour ago
06.15.18
Black Music Month: Sade
 2 hours ago
06.15.18
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
Video: John Legend’s Diaper-Changing Song Will Be Stuck…
 3 hours ago
06.15.18
9 photos
All The American Ass-ets French Acquired Before Becoming…
 18 hours ago
06.15.18
#TBT: That Time A ‘Moesha’ Cast Member Held…
 19 hours ago
06.15.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 19 hours ago
06.15.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 19 hours ago
06.15.18
Watch: DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd Join…
 20 hours ago
06.15.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 21 hours ago
06.15.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 21 hours ago
06.15.18
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Celebrating Trump’s…
 21 hours ago
06.15.18
R.I.P: Kanye West Declares That He Killed His…
 22 hours ago
06.15.18
24 items
PHOTOS: Wiz Khalifa Visits 92Q In Baltimore
 22 hours ago
06.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close