CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

After 54 Years: Bill & Camille Cosby Are Reportedly Headed For A Divorce

A wife has reached her limits.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Bill Cosby Trial

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

It seems like Camille Cosby might finally be facing reality when it comes to the harm her husband Bill has caused.

According to RadarOnline.com, Camille is expected to divorced Bill Cosby, who recently was convicted of three counts of sexual assault.

She has allegedly left their Pennsylvania mansion to go to their Massachusetts hideaway. This leaves Bill by himself on house arrest.

“He literally is home alone,” one source said.

Camille even reportedly took their chef, multiple drivers and a house manager with her. “They’ve been fighting and arguing since the verdict,” said the source. “She wanted a divorce, but he begged her to stay!”

Camille’s sudden change of heart is interesting, considering how she defended Bill during his sexual assault case. She even issued an 800 word statement comparing Cosby’s accusers to Emmett Till‘s accuser.

Smh.

Bill will be sentenced for his conviction on September 24 and he could face up to 30 years in prison. Meanwhile, Bill and Camille’s daughters together — Erika, Evin, and Erinn — have not visited Bill in months, according to RadarOnline.com.

Their daughter Ensa died back in February due to kidney failure complications and their son Ennis was murdered back in 1997.

As for next steps for Camille?

Sources say she’s ready to start a new life without Bill. “Camille wants to leave his scandal behind her. She has no interest in seeing Bill,” said a source. “She wants to reside quietly in Shelburne (Massachusetts) — and doesn’t want his reputation affecting the life she’s building for herself!”

We’ll keep you updated if anymore info should surface!

After 54 Years: Bill & Camille Cosby Are Reportedly Headed For A Divorce was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading After 54 Years: Bill & Camille Cosby Are Reportedly Headed For A Divorce

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Music Month: Jill Scott
 43 mins ago
06.14.18
After 54 Years: Bill & Camille Cosby Are…
 1 hour ago
06.14.18
Shopping Spree
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 2 hours ago
06.14.18
29 items
PHOTOS: Wiz Khalifa Meet & Greet At 92Q
 14 hours ago
06.14.18
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Internet Detectives Are Convinced That Beyonce Is Pregnant…
 22 hours ago
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Mary J. Blige
 23 hours ago
06.13.18
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
12 items
National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who…
 2 days ago
06.14.18
Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse…
 2 days ago
06.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close