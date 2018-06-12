CLOSE
Video: Remember When Obama Said He Would Talk To North Korea And Heads Exploded At Fox News?

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

On the heels of President Trump meeting with the dictator of North Korea, let’s revisit the time that Barack Obama talked about meeting with Kim Jon Un. In case you don’t remember, Fox News was not pleased.

 

 

