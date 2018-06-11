CLOSE
Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Has Dropped, Here Are A Few Pieces You Can Cop For Your Boo

This drop might be as hard to get as some Yeezys...

Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 16

Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Saying that Fashion Nova has taken the world by storm would be an understatement, and now they’re taking even more of our money with the recent announcement of a men’s line.

The exciting reveal came to fruition a while back, and finally the tight jeans and bold prints women love is available for the men ready to be fashionistas on a budget. If you have a boyfriend, chances are, he’s been bugging you asking about when this line is finally going to come out–so we’ve got you with a heads up of some dope pieces you can cop for your baby zaddy.

If your man is feeling extra colorful and breezy for the summer:

 

Or maybe he just wants some new body-hugging jeans, so y’all can match:

 

But it is summer, so maybe some short shorts are the way to go:

 

But we all know Fashion Nova is known for their matching sets, so you might as well cop one for bae:

 

Whatever Fashion Nova fit you and your man end up picking out, be prepared for him to be feeling himself a little extra in the coming weeks.

It’s going to be a hot summer, especially with all these dudes repping their new FN fits.

 

 

Fashion Nova’s Mens Line Has Dropped, Here Are A Few Pieces You Can Cop For Your Boo was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

